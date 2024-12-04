Trump selects a former soldier and Iraq War veteran to serve as Army secretary

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has selected a former soldier and Iraq War veteran to serve as secretary of the Army.
President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has selected a former soldier and Iraq War veteran to serve as secretary of the Army.
By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Trump said Daniel P. Driscoll had completed Army Ranger school and deployed with the 10th Mountain Division to Iraq. Driscoll, who is from North Carolina, had been recently serving as a senior adviser to Vice President-elect JD Vance.
Driscoll graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Yale Law School.
''Dan will be a fearless and relentless fighter for America's Soldiers and the America First agenda,'' Trump said on his social media platform.
The Army did not immediately respond to a request for Driscoll's military service record.
