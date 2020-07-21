WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to sign a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, according to two officials familiar with the plans.
The Supreme Court last year blocked the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the census form, with a majority saying the administration’s rationale for the citizenship question — to help enforce voting rights — appeared to be contrived.
Opponents are likely to challenge the memorandum.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about the memo.
