MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally Saturday in a conservative Milwaukee suburb, just nine days before the election.
Trump's campaign announced the rally at an airport in Waukesha on Thursday. The event comes just one week after Trump held an airport rally in Janesville.
It will be Trump's fifth visit to Wisconsin since August. His Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigned twice in Wisconsin in September.
Numerous polls have shown Biden with a slight lead in the battleground state. Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.
In addition to the Wisconsin stop, Trump also scheduled weekend rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and New Hampshire.
