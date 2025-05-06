WASHINGTON — Trump says Yemen's Houthis have 'capitulated' to US, say they won't attack shipping and US will halt strikes.
Trump says Yemen's Houthis have 'capitulated' to US, say they won't attack shipping and US will halt strikes
Trump says Yemen's Houthis have 'capitulated' to US, say they won't attack shipping and US will halt strikes.
The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 4:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Carney rebuffs Trump push for 51st state in Oval Office, says Canada 'won't be for sale, ever.'