WASHINGTON — Trump says US will get magnets and rare earth minerals from China in a deal and tariffs on Chinese goods going to 55%.
Trump says US will get magnets and rare earth minerals from China in a deal and tariffs on Chinese goods going to 55%
Trump says US will get magnets and rare earth minerals from China in a deal and tariffs on Chinese goods going to 55%.
The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 12:18PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Inflation rose slightly last month as the cost of groceries ticked higher.