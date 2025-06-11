Wires

Trump says US will get magnets and rare earth minerals from China in a deal and tariffs on Chinese goods going to 55%

Trump says US will get magnets and rare earth minerals from China in a deal and tariffs on Chinese goods going to 55%.

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 12:18PM

WASHINGTON — Trump says US will get magnets and rare earth minerals from China in a deal and tariffs on Chinese goods going to 55%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Inflation rose slightly last month as the cost of groceries ticked higher

Inflation rose slightly last month as the cost of groceries ticked higher.

Wires

Over 55,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say

Wires

Trump says US will get magnets and rare earth minerals from China in a deal and tariffs on Chinese goods going to 55%