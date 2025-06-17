Wires

Trump says US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed 'for now,' urges unconditional surrender

Trump says US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed 'for now,' urges unconditional surrender.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 4:31PM

WASHINGTON — Trump says US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed 'for now,' urges unconditional surrender.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump says US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed 'for now,' urges unconditional surrender

Trump says US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed 'for now,' urges unconditional surrender.

Wires

New York City's comptroller, mayoral candidate Brad Lander, has been arrested while visiting an immigration court

Wires

NAACP files intent to sue Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company over air pollution from Memphis supercomputer