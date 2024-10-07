Trump says migrants who have committed murder have introduced 'a lot of bad genes in our country'

''How about allowing people to come through an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers? Many of them murdered far more than one person," Trump said. ''And they're now happily living in the United States. You know, now a murderer — I believe this: it's in their genes. And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. Then you had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn't be here that are criminals.''