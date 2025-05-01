Trump says it's Biden's economy, but businesses and economists beg to differ

WASHINGTON — When the stock market was climbing in January 2024, Donald Trump knew exactly who deserved credit: He did.
Nearly a year before his return to the White House, he declared on his Truth Social platform that investors were celebrating his lead in the polls against President Joe Biden.
When the stock market fell Wednesday on news that the American economy had gone backward during the first three months of 2025, Trump knew exactly who to blame: Biden.
''This is Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's,'' he posted, adding that Biden ''left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!''
Trump also said, ''Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden 'Overhang.' This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS.''
Yet for economists puzzling out how prices and hiring will change in the coming months, or businesses struggling with a starkly uncertain future, Trump's massive and unpredictable import taxes on almost every country do in fact bear much of the blame. Rarely have a new president's policies had such a sharp, immediate impact on the economy.
To Georgia Tech University's Mark Zachary Taylor, who studies the economic policies of the American presidents, Trump's assertions sound like a brazen double standard. ''He cannot have it both ways,'' Taylor said by email, ''though he always tries.''
Trump's attempt to shift blame for bad economic news to his predecessor raises a question: At what point in a four-year term does a new president assume responsibility for the economy's performance?