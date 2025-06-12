WASHINGTON — Trump says Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran's nuclear program is not imminent but 'could very well happen.'
Trump says Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran's nuclear program is not imminent but 'could very well happen.'
The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 4:42PM
about the writer
