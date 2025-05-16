Trump says Iran has a proposal from the US on its rapidly advancing nuclear program

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has an American proposal over its rapidly advancing nuclear program as negotiations between the two countries go on.
Trump's remarks represent the first time he's acknowledged an American proposal is with Tehran after multiple rounds of negotiations between U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Negotiations have gotten into the ''expert'' level — meaning the two sides are trying to see if they can reach any agreement on the details of any possible deal. But one major sticking point remains Iran's enrichment of uranium, which Tehran insists it must be allowed to do and the Trump administration increasingly insists the Islamic Republic must give up.
Trump discusses proposal on Air Force One
Trump made the comment aboard Air Force One as he ended his trip to the United Arab Emirates, the last stop on his three-nation tour of the Middle East that also included Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
At nearly every event he attended in the region, he insisted that Iran could not be allowed to obtain a nuclear bomb — something American intelligence agencies assess Tehran is not actively pursuing though its program is on the cusp of being able to weaponize.
A reporter asked Trump: ''On Iran, has the U.S. given them a formal proposal? Has Steve Witkoff handed that over?''
''They have a proposal,'' Trump responded. ''But most importantly, they know they have to move quickly, or something bad is going to happen.''