WASHINGTON — Trump says Iran gave 'early notice' of strike on US base in Qatar, hopes they have 'gotten it all out of their "system".'
The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 8:03PM
US military official says no US bases in Iraq were targeted but that a malfunctioning Iranian missile aimed at Israel triggered an alert in Iraq earlier in the day. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported a missile attack on a base housing US forces in Iraq. )
