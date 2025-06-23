Wires

Trump says Iran gave 'early notice' of strike on US base in Qatar, hopes they have 'gotten it all out of their "system"'

Trump says Iran gave 'early notice' of strike on US base in Qatar, hopes they have 'gotten it all out of their "system".'

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 8:03PM

WASHINGTON — Trump says Iran gave 'early notice' of strike on US base in Qatar, hopes they have 'gotten it all out of their "system".'

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US military official says no US bases in Iraq were targeted but that a malfunctioning Iranian missile aimed at Israel triggered an alert in Iraq earlier in the day. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported a missile attack on a base housing US forces in Iraq. )

US military official says no US bases in Iraq were targeted but that a malfunctioning Iranian missile aimed at Israel triggered an alert in Iraq earlier in the day. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported a missile attack on a base housing US forces in Iraq. ).

Wires

Supreme Court allows Trump to restart swift deportation of migrants to countries other than their homelands, for now

Wires

Qatar says Iran fired 19 missiles at US air base and one hit but caused no casualties