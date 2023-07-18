WASHINGTON — Trump says he's received Justice Department letter saying he's a 'target' of probe into efforts to undo 2020 election.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune