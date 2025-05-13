Wires

Trump says he's moving to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria to give the new government 'a chance at peace'

Trump says he's moving to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria to give the new government 'a chance at peace.'

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 4:22PM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Trump says he's moving to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria to give the new government 'a chance at peace.'

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump says he's moving to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria to give the new government 'a chance at peace'

Trump says he's moving to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria to give the new government 'a chance at peace.'

Wires

Trump says he hopes Saudi Arabia will soon join the Abraham Accords and recognize Israel 'in your own time'

Wires

US regulators announce plans to phase out fluoride-containing supplements sometimes used to strengthen children's teeth