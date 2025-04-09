WASHINGTON — Trump says he's backing down on most nations' tariffs for 90 days amid market meltdown, but he's raising China tariffs.
Trump says he's backing down on most nations' tariffs for 90 days amid market meltdown, but he's raising China tariffs
Trump says he's backing down on most nations' tariffs for 90 days amid market meltdown, but he's raising China tariffs.
The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 5:26PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The 3 Americans convicted in Congo of a botched attempt to overthrow the government now face US charges
The 3 Americans convicted in Congo of a botched attempt to overthrow the government now face US charges.