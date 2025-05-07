Trump says he'll decide what the US will call the Persian Gulf while in the Middle East

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will make a decision about how the U.S. government will refer to the body of water now commonly known as the Persian Gulf when he visits Arab states next week.
Trump told reporters at the White House that he expects his hosts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will ask him about the U.S. officially calling the waterway the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia.
''They're going to ask me about that when I get there, and I'll have to make a decision,'' Trump said. ''I don't want to hurt anybody's feelings.''
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said Trump would announce the change while he was on the trip. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
That report generated a storm of outcry from Iranians of all political persuasions who said the Persian Gulf moniker was thousands of years old and an essential part of Iran's cultural and geographical history.
It comes months after Trump said the U.S. would refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.
''I have a case right over here. It's called Gulf of America,'' Trump said Wednesday in the Oval Office. ''And I guess a lot of people get ideas from us.''
Arab nations have long pushed for a change to the geographic name of the body of water off the southern coast of Iran, while Iran has maintained its historic ties to the gulf.