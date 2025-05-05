Trump says he will reopen Alcatraz prison

In a post on his Truth Social site Sunday evening, Trump wrote that, ''For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be.''