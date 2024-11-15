Wires

Trump says he will nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead Department of the Interior

Trump says he will nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead Department of the Interior.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 15, 2024 at 1:52AM

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Trump says he will nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead Department of the Interior.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump says he will nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead Department of the Interior

Trump says he will nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead Department of the Interior.

Wires

Trump says he will nominate former Rep. Doug Collins, Air Force reservist, as veterans affairs secretary

Wires

Bankruptcy judge orders hearing on Infowars sale to satirical site The Onion after Alex Jones challenges auction