WASHINGTON — Trump says he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary.
Trump says he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary
Trump says he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 9:22PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Fred Harris, ex-Oklahoma senator and Democratic presidential hopeful, has died. He was 94.