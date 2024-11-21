WASHINGTON — Trump says he will nominate former Florida AG Pam Bondi to be US Attorney General after first pick, Matt Gaetz, withdrew.
Trump says he will nominate former Florida AG Pam Bondi to be US Attorney General after first pick, Matt Gaetz, withdrew
Trump says he will nominate former Florida AG Pam Bondi to be US Attorney General after first pick, Matt Gaetz, withdrew.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 11:36PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.