Wires

Trump says he will meet Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at critical moment in Russia-Ukraine war

Trump says he will meet Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at critical moment in Russia-Ukraine war.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 at 9:27PM

NEW YORK — Trump says he will meet Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at critical moment in Russia-Ukraine war.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.

Wires

Chicago White Sox set the modern major league record for losses in a season with 121

Wires

Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration