Trump says he wants to deport 'the worst of the worst.' Government data tells another story

''There's a deep disconnect between the rhetoric and the reality,'' said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-faculty director of the UCLA Law School's Center for Immigration Law and Policy. ''This administration, and also in the prior Trump administration, they consistently claim to be going after the worst of the worst and just talk about immigration enforcement as though it is all about going after violent, dangerous people with extensive criminal histories. And yet overwhelmingly, it's people they're targeting for arrest who have no criminal history of any kind.''