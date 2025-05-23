Wires

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 11:58AM

WASHINGTON — Trump says he wants 'a straight 50% Tariff' on the EU on the beginning on June 1 because trade talks are stuck.

Trump dice que quiere ``un arancel directo del 50%'' a la UE a partir del 1 de junio porque negociaciones están estancadas