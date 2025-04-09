Wires

Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid'

Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid.'

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 7:15PM

WASHINGTON — Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid.'

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid'

Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid.'

Wires

Vatican says Pope Francis met privately with King Charles III in first announced meeting since pope's return to Vatican

Wires

The 3 Americans convicted in Congo of a botched attempt to overthrow the government now face US charges