WASHINGTON — Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid.'
Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid'
Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid.'
The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 7:15PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid'
Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid.'