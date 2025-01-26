ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to ‘just clean out’ territory.
Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory
Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
January 26, 2025 at 2:33AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Some 70 people were killed in an attack on the only functional hospital in the besieged city of El Fasher in Sudan, the chief of the World Health Organization said Sunday, part of a series of attacks coming as the African nation's civil war escalated in recent days.