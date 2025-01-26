World

Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory

Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
January 26, 2025 at 2:33AM

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to ‘just clean out’ territory.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Some 70 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan's Darfur region, WHO chief says

Some 70 people were killed in an attack on the only functional hospital in the besieged city of El Fasher in Sudan, the chief of the World Health Organization said Sunday, part of a series of attacks coming as the African nation's civil war escalated in recent days.

World

He fought in a separatist rebel group that burned schools. Now he's a teacher emphasizing peace

Sports

Australian Open: Defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in the men's final