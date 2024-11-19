Wires

Trump says he is nominating TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 8:58PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Trump says he is nominating TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

