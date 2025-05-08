Wires

Trump says he is naming Fox News host and former judge Jeanine Pirro to be top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 10:38PM

WASHINGTON — Trump says he is naming Fox News host and former judge Jeanine Pirro to be top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C.

