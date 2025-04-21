Trump says gray skies for the White House Easter egg roll mean no worries about sunburn

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump welcomed tens of thousands of people Monday to the White House Easter egg roll, saying the overcast weather meant no one would have to worry about getting sunburned. He thanked the National Park Service for how ''spiffy'' everything looked.
More than 40,000 people were expected to participate, he said.
''Happy Easter to everyone,'' the president said, flanked on the White House balcony by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and an Easter bunny mascot. ''It was a beautiful day yesterday, and it's a beautiful day today. We don't have to worry about sunburn but ... it looks like it's not going to be raining.''
The president and first lady visited the egg roll area, where he blew a gold-tone whistle stamped with the presidential seal to start a few races. They also spent time at a station where kids wrote cards to service members. Melania Trump later read ''Bunny with a Big Heart'' at a reading area. It's a story about a forgetful rabbit who gets injured, must stay in bed and learns to be kinder to his family.
Wooden spoon-wielding children competed against each other to guide hard-boiled eggs dyed pink, blue, yellow and green across a patch of the lawn to a finish line. In some cases, eggs were lobbed into the air instead of rolled across the grass, and at least one wooden spoon went flying through the air.
The participants included some of Trump's grandchildren — son Don Jr.'s children.
At a special station promoting next year's 250th anniversary of America's founding, kids and their families could sign a mini-Declaration of Independence or dress up as Founding Fathers. The daylong event featured multiple activity stations, live performances and story times.
Trump gave a ''special thank you'' to his wife for her work organizing the annual event.