WASHINGTON — Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 1:10AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.