Trump says first call with newly minted Canadian prime minister was 'extremely productive'

TORONTO — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his first call with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was ‘’extremely productive’’ and Carney said Trump respected Canada’s sovereignty both in private and public but added that the relationship has changed.
The call came as Trump has declared a trade war on Canada and has threatened to use economic coercion to make Canada the 51st U.S. state, a position that has infuriated Canadians. Trump avoided any mention of that in his social media post and in public remarks later.
‘‘We had a very good conversation. Mark called me,‘’ Trump said. ‘’We had a very very good talk. He’s going through an election. We’ll see what happens.‘’
Trump didn’t refer to the prime minister as governor as he did with Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau.
The U.S. president, in his social media post, said the two sides ‘’agree on many things and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada.‘’
But Trump said more tariffs are coming. And Carney said Trump didn’t say he would pull back on tariffs on steel and aluminum, autos and other products.
'‘It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner. It is probable now that by negotiating we will able to restore an element of trust but we cannot go back," Carney said.
Carney previously said he would talk to Trump if he respected Canada’s sovereignty.