Trump says Coke will shift to cane sugar. But increasingly, shoppers want no sugar in their sodas

The debate over whether Coca-Cola should use high-fructose corn syrup or cane sugar in its signature soda obscures an important fact: Consumers are increasingly looking for Coke with no sugar at all.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which was introduced in 2017, uses both the artificial sweetener aspartame and the natural sweetener stevia in its recipe. It's one of Coke's fastest-growing products, with global case volumes up 14% in the first quarter of the year. By comparison, the company's total case volumes were up 2%.
PepsiCo also noted Thursday that 60% of its sales volumes in major markets in the second quarter came from low- or no-sugar drinks.
''When you look at colas, the percentage of growth coming from zero sugar is significant,'' said Duane Stanford, the editor and publisher of Beverage Digest.
Coca-Cola Co. hasn't confirmed a presidential pronouncement
The scrutiny over Coke's sweeteners began Wednesday, when President Donald Trump announced that Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co. had agreed to switch to using cane sugar in the regular version of its beverage manufactured in the U.S.
''I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,'' Trump wrote on his social media site. ''I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!''
Coca-Cola didn't confirm the change. In a statement, the company said it appreciated Trump's enthusiasm and would share details on new offerings soon.