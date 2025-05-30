Trump says China 'violated' agreement on trade talks and he'll stop being 'nice'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he will no longer be ''Mr. NICE GUY'' with China on trade, declaring in a social media post that the country had broken an agreement with the United States.
Hours later, Trump said in the Oval Office that he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping and ''hopefully we'll work that out,'' while still insisting China had violated the agreement.
What deal Trump was referring to was not clear. But the rhetoric was a sharp break from recent optimism when he lowered his 145% tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% for 90 days to allow for talks. China also reduced its taxes on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%.
''The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US,'' Trump posted. ''So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!''
Trump said the tariff reduction had ''quickly stabilized'' the Chinese economy, though the decrease also brought a degree of relief to U.S. companies that said the previous rates had essentially blocked their ability to bring in Chinese goods and imperiled their businesses.
The comments reflect the tensions between the world's two largest economies, as Trump is eager to show that his tariffs can deliver meaningful results in the form of U.S. factory jobs and increased domestic investment. The Trump administration also stepped up the clash with China in other ways this week, announcing that it would start revoking visas for Chinese students studying in the U.S.
Trump's negotiating style has often toggled between extreme threats and grand claims of progress. His mercurial approach has taken the financial markets on a wild ride of sell-offs and rallies that have produced a general sense of uncertainty.
That has been compounded by a court ruling this week that Trump had overstepped his legal authority with broad ''Liberation Day'' tariffs in April as well as import taxes on China, Canada and Mexico tied to fentanyl smuggling earlier this year. A federal appeals court on Thursday allowed Trump to temporarily keep collecting the tariffs under an emergency powers law while he appeals the earlier decision.