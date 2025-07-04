Trump says he didn't know an offensive term he used in a speech is considered antisemitic

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he didn't know the term ''shylock'' is considered antisemitic when he used it in a speech to describe unscrupulous moneylenders.
Trump told reporters early Friday after returning from an event in Iowa that he had ''never heard it that way'' and ''never heard that'' the term was considered an offensive stereotype about Jews.
Shylock refers to the villainous Jewish moneylender in Shakespeare's ''The Merchant of Venice'' who demands a pound of flesh from a debtor.
The Anti-Defamation League, which works to combat antisemitism, said in a statement that the term ''evokes a centuries-old antisemitic trope about Jews and greed that is extremely offensive and dangerous. President Trump's use of the term is very troubling and irresponsible.''
Democrat Joe Biden, while vice president, said in 2014 that he had made a ''poor choice'' of words a day after he used the term in remarks to a legal aid group.
Trump's administration has made cracking down on antisemitism a priority. His administration said it is screening for antisemitic activity when granting immigration benefits and its fight with Harvard University has centered on allegations from the White House that the school has tolerated antisemitism.
But the Republican president has also had a history of playing on stereotypes about Jewish people.
He told the Republican Jewish Coalition in 2015 that ''you want to control your politicians'' and suggested the audience used money to exert control.