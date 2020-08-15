WASHINGTON – When President Donald Trump announced that he was unilaterally deferring payroll taxes to bring economic relief to struggling Americans, he and his aides thought it would allow them to frame him as pro-worker.

But the move comes with political risks. Eliminating the payroll tax could jeopardize the funding stream for Social Security, which is one of the government’s most popular programs, providing benefits to 64 million people.

The president has given Democrats an opening to raise Social Security cuts as an issue in the final months of an election in which his support among older voters already appears to be shaky.

On Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden capitalized on the opportunity. “Donald Trump said that if he’s reelected, he’ll defund Social Security,” he tweeted. “We can’t let that happen.”

The Democratic National Committee amplified the line of attack the next day, blasting out a statement that highlighted “At Least 7 Times Trump Said He Will Permanently Eliminate Funds To Social Security And Medicare.”

Beyond the complicated legal questions about whether Trump can circumvent Congress by using executive actions to create his own tax-and-spend policies, and the economic debate about whether a payroll tax even helps the right people (it does nothing for the unemployed), the proposal leaves Trump juggling political priorities.

President Donald Trump and Democrats have already traded attacks over the cuts. A Trump official said the opposition of Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, is “strictly political.”

He is now balancing the potential benefits of giving working people more money in their paychecks — at least temporarily — vs. undercutting his own pledge from the 2016 campaign that he would protect entitlement programs.

His economic advisers have insisted that the temporary tax deferral, which Trump announced last Saturday, will have no effect on Social Security or Medicare. “The president in no way wants to harm those trust funds,” Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said. “There would be no reduction to those benefits. And the president’s made that very clear.”

But many older Americans — a key base of support for Trump in the 2016 election — have already grown wary of him because of their anxiety over the coronavirus, and they may not be convinced by those promises. Adding to the confusion is that Trump campaign advisers are saying that the president wants to go further and pass a permanent payroll tax cut if he is reelected. The administration has not explained how Social Security would be funded if a tax dedicated to it evaporates.

Trump advisers said they expected Democrats to “demagogue” on Social Security. But they said they expected those attacks would fall flat, partly because the specter of entitlement cuts has been raised so often as to lose meaning, and because he had promised since his 2016 campaign that he would not touch Social Security and Medicare.

“There are a lot of Americans who have gotten a little bit acclimated to accusations to cuts to Social Security,” said Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. “The president has certainly maintained consistently that that’s not something he wants to do.”

Trump campaign officials also said Democrats would have to defend their own history of supporting payroll tax cuts. “Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi enthusiastically embraced payroll tax relief under President Obama, proving that their opposition now is strictly political,” said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign.

And Stephen Moore, a longtime outside economic adviser to the president, said the political calculation was more difficult for Democrats than for the president. “Trump can say to Biden: ‘You’re a blue-collar worker? I just gave them a 7.5% pay raise and you’re against it,’ ” he said. “Once people start getting money in their checks, it’s going to be hard for Democrats to say you shouldn’t have that money.”

Many businesses owners themselves, however, have been cool to Trump’s action, uncertain about its implementation and concerned that the deferral of taxes simply means a bigger and more complicated tax bill in 2021. Some may decide to continue withholding the taxes anyway on the assumption they will eventually be due.

That the president’s action merely defers payroll taxes for some employees — workers who make less than $104,000 annually — without eliminating them, also takes some of the potency out of Democrats’ warnings that Trump is putting the future of Social Security in danger.

In fact, Congress has already taken a similar action in response to the pandemic, with support from both parties. Usually, employees and employers each pay a Social Security payroll tax of 6.2% of wages, or 12.4% when put together. The $2.2 trillion stimulus law approved in March — with support from Republicans and Democrats alike — allowed employers to delay their portion of the Social Security payroll tax.

Trump did not help matters with his imprecise explanation of what, exactly, he wanted to do with the payroll tax, which he suggested Saturday he wanted to “terminate.” Social Security is mostly funded by payroll taxes, and getting rid of them would be a drastic change to the federal government’s revenue streams.

Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said Sunday that the president was referring to forgiving the payroll taxes that are deferred, explaining, “He did not mean that he’s eliminating the Social Security tax.” But on Monday, Trump used similar language, saying that if he wins re-election, “we will be ending that tax; we’ll be terminating that tax.”

And his campaign advisers have been eager to highlight a sweeping action. “This is actually the biggest news of the day: President Trump said if he is reelected, he will look into terminating the payroll tax permanently!” tweeted the campaign’s senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis.

Whatever the president meant, just broaching the subject is giving Democrats additional ammunition in their effort to appeal to older Americans.

Before Trump’s unilateral action, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees tax policy, said he empathized with Trump’s efforts to provide tax cuts as administration officials struggled to break through the negotiations impasse with Democrats. But he questioned the merits of cutting the payroll tax.

“I think the best tax policy is the policy that’s long term, and that wouldn’t be long term,” Grassley said.