WASHINGTON – For much of his life, President Donald Trump has promoted himself as a virtual superman who has endless energy, needs little sleep, rarely gets sick and excelled at sports in his youth. As he once dictated in a statement put out in the name of an agreeable doctor, he is "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

So as Trump seeks to become the oldest individual ever elected to the office for a second term, recent questions about his mental and physical condition have sent him into paroxysms of pique. They have complicated his own efforts to question the health of his challenger and fellow septuagenarian, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president elevated the issue this week by taking the bait of a critic's tweet and denying that he had "mini-strokes" last year around the time of a mysterious trip to the hospital. But Trump only raised more questions when he could not keep his explanations for that hospital visit straight. He wrote that it "was to complete my yearly physical" — contrary to how he explained it at the time, when he said it was "phase one of my yearly physical" to be completed later.

The matter comes up a couple of months after Trump's appearance at a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point provoked speculation because he had trouble lifting a water glass to his lips, requiring him to use two hands, and he seemed especially tentative walking down a ramp as if afraid he might fall. He bristled at the talk and ridiculed the idea that he had any trouble that day. He has since boasted that he has aced a dementia test showing that "I'm cognitively there."

Just last week, in an interview with the New York Times, Trump volunteered without being asked that he was in strong shape. "I feel good," he said. "I think I feel better than I did four years ago."

The question of presidential health has sometimes played an important role in election contests, but rarely has it seemed more acute than this year as Trump, 74, squares off against Biden, 77, who would be the oldest person ever elected president and has sometimes verbally stumbled.

The president has repeatedly suggested that Biden suffers from some form of decline like dementia without using the wor, and twice in the past week he falsely asserted without any evidence whatsoever that the former vice president was on drugs. It was a repeat of a similar tactic Trump used against Hillary Clinton in their campaign four years ago.

Trump, weighing in last spring at 244 pounds, is overweight and by his own account prefers cheeseburgers to healthier food. Other than golf, he scorns exercise on the theory that it depletes a person's finite energy. A coronary calcium CT scan in 2018 recorded a score of 133, meaning that he has a form of heart disease common to men in their 70s that is normally treatable with cholesterol-reducing medication and better diet.

By various accounts, he does not need as much sleep as most people, and often remains awake past midnight and then is up again by dawn. His brother Robert Trump, three years younger, died last month; the White House has not disclosed the cause, although a family friend said he had experienced brain bleeds that began after a recent fall.