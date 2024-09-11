Trump repeats false claims over 2020 election loss, deflects responsibility for Jan. 6

In the ABC debate, Trump was asked twice if he regretted anything he did on Jan. 6, when he told his supporters to march to the Capitol and exhorted them to ''fight like hell.'' On the Philadelphia stage, Trump first responded by complaining that the questioner had failed to note that he had encouraged the crowd to behave ''peacefully and patriotically.'' Trump also noted that one of his backers, Ashli Babbitt, was fatally shot inside the building by a Capitol Police officer.