PHILADELPHIA — Trump repeats discredited claims about immigrants harming animals during debate; Harris calls comment 'extreme.'
Trump repeats discredited claims about immigrants harming animals during debate; Harris calls comment 'extreme'
Trump repeats discredited claims about immigrants harming animals during debate; Harris calls comment 'extreme.'
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 11, 2024 at 1:39AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The first private spacewalk led by a tech billionaire gets underway.