Trump relishes uttering the outlandish. Here's where some of his most showstopping comments stand

WASHINGTON — It may start as a casual aside, a wee-hours social post or a much-hyped announcement.
Whatever the delivery mechanism, President Donald Trump loves to toss out startling ideas aimed at dropping jaws, commandeering headlines and bolstering his political brand. Never in modern times has a president offered so many off-the-cuff statements with such a potential for wide, even global, impact.
His sometimes implausible notions may become reality, or — through repetition — no longer sound so outlandish. At other times, Trump just moves on, either by fashioning a rhetorical off-ramp or finding a way to declare victory. Some ideas, though, just seem to fade away.
Here's a look at some of Trump's showstopping utterances this term and where they stand.
Being gifted a new Air Force One by Qatar
WHERE IT STANDS: Moving ahead.
BACKSTORY: Trump has embraced the idea of getting a $400 million luxury plane as a gift from oil-rich Qatar for the U.S. to use as Air Force One until Boeing delivers long-delayed new planes to the government. The Pentagon said Wednesday it has accepted the jet for use as Air Force One, but retrofitting the plane to meet security requirements will be costly and take time. And ethics experts, Democrats, and even some conservatives have warned that accepting such a luxurious gift from a foreign government is unseemly and could violate constitutional provisions meant to avoid bribery.
Reopening Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay