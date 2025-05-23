Trump relishes uttering the outlandish. Here's where some of his most showstopping comments stand

BACKSTORY: The Constitution's 22nd Amendment states no one can be elected president ''more than twice.'' That hasn't stopped Trump from talking about it — or the Trump Organization from selling ''Trump 2028'' gear, despite the president himself offering mixed signals. Asked about running for a third term during a recent NBC News interview, Trump replied, ''I'm not looking at that.'' But he added: ''So many people want me to do it. I have never had requests so strong as that. But it's something that, to the best of my knowledge, you're not allowed to do. I don't know if that's constitutional.'' That followed his saying in an interview with NBC News in March: ''I'm not joking. There are methods which you could do it.'' And he suggested to Time Magazine, ''There are some loopholes.''