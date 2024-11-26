WASHINGTON — Trump reaches required agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition handoff, but foregoes other support.
Trump reaches required agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition handoff, but foregoes other support
Trump reaches required agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition handoff, but foregoes other support.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 8:38PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely
Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely.