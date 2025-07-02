Trump ramps up his attacks against NYC's Zohran Mamdani as GOP seizes on new foe

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has a new political foil: New York's Democratic nominee for mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
The president, who has a history of spewing sometimes vile insults at rivals, has in recent days escalated his attacks against the 33-year-old self-described democratic socialist. Trump has threatened to arrest Mamdani, to deport him and even to take over the country's largest city if he wins the general election in November.
''As President of the United States, I'm not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards,'' Trump wrote in an ominous message on his Truth Social site Wednesday morning. ''I'll save New York City, and make it ′Hot′ and ′Great′ again, just like I did with the Good Ol' USA!''
Mamdani's surprise victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given Republicans a new target as they seek to paint the entire Democratic Party as extreme and out of touch with voters heading into elections this fall in New Jersey and Virginia and next year's high-stakes midterm elections. Since Mamdani's win, they have repeatedly highlighted his most controversial past comments and positions, casting him as dangerous, a communist, and an antisemite, and trying to tie him to all other Democratic officials.
That has included intense criticism of his platform, as well as blatantly xenophobic and Islamophobic attacks.
If Mamdani wins, he would become the city's furthest-left mayor in modern history. He ran on a platform that included opening city-run grocery stores, making buses free, freezing rent on rent-stabilized apartments, and raising property taxes on '' richer and whiter neighborhoods.''
Though he softened his stance as he campaigned, he called the New York Police Department ''racist, anti-queer and a major threat to public safety'' in a 2020 social media post, and in others, called for abolishing the entire prison system.
He has also drawn intense criticism from members of both parties over his pro-Palestinian advocacy. That has included describing Israel's war in Gaza as ''genocide,'' his refusal to disavow use of the phrase ''globalize the intifada,'' which is seen as a call to violence for many Jews. Also, for his refusal to support the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state.