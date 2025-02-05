Trump proposes U.S. takeover of Gaza and says all Palestinians should leave

The U.S. Postal Service reversed course Wednesday, saying it would continue to accept all inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong. One day earlier, the USPS said it wouldn't be accepting parcels from the China and Hong Kong after the U.S. imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and ended a customs exception that allowed small value parcels to enter the U.S. without paying tax. The USPS said Wednesday that it was working with Customs and Border Protection to implement a collection process for the new China tariffs to avoid delivery disruptions.