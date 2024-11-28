Trump promised federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe. Will he follow through?

Hicks is among the tribal leaders who question the validity of the Lumbee's historical claims, and he said that is out of the question. At one point about a century ago, the Lumbee were known as the Cherokee Indians of Robeson County, and for many years now all three Cherokee tribes — the Eastern Band, the Cherokee Nation, and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians — have denounced this and been vocal opponents of granting the Lumbee federal recognition.