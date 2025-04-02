Trump pressures Senate Republicans to oppose resolution that would nullify Canada tariffs

Just hours before Trump was set to announce his plan for ‘’reciprocal tariffs’’ on China, Mexico and Canada — his so-called ‘’Liberation Day’’ — the Senate was expected to vote on a resolution that offers Republicans an off-ramp to the import taxes on Canada. It is a significant test for Republican loyalty to Trump’s vision of remaking the U.S. economy by clamping down on free trade. Many economists are warning that the plan could force an economic contraction, and GOP senators are already watching with unease.