Trump pressures candidates for Senate GOP leader to fill his Cabinet right away

As the Senate haggles over how to fill Trump's Cabinet, many of his allies are campaigning for the nominations. Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on ABC's ''This Week'' that there are ''a couple of great options on the table.'' Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee who served as U.S. ambassador to Japan between 2017 and 2019, said on CBS's ''Face the Nation'' that one of his greatest honors was to represent the Trump administration overseas. He said he would advance ''the positions that President Trump has articulated.''