WASHINGTON — Trump plans to put a tariff of over 10% on goods from smaller countries, including nations in the Caribbean and Africa.
Trump plans to put a tariff of over 10% on goods from smaller countries, including nations in the Caribbean and Africa
Trump plans to put a tariff of over 10% on goods from smaller countries, including nations in the Caribbean and Africa.
The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 11:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump plans to put a tariff of over 10% on goods from smaller countries, including nations in the Caribbean and Africa
Trump plans to put a tariff of over 10% on goods from smaller countries, including nations in the Caribbean and Africa.