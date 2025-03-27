Trump places 25% tariff on imported autos. Carmakers could face higher costs and lower sales

The tariffs, which the White House expects to raise $100 billion in revenue annually, could be complicated as even U.S. automakers source their components from around the world. The tax hike starting in April means automakers could face higher costs and lower sales, though Trump argues that the tariffs will lead to more factories opening in the United States and the end of what he judges to be a ‘’ridiculous’’ supply chain in which auto parts and finished vehicles are manufactured across the United States, Canada and Mexico.