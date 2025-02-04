Trump picks former chief entangled in 'Sharpiegate' to lead NOAA

Political back-and-forth went on for days, often in the early hours of the morning, according to the inspector general’s report. That included one text at 1:08 a.m. that said the Commerce secretary wanted ‘’a chronology of who said what about Alabama from first briefing to the last," followed by a 2:30 a.m. phone call to Jacobs that went unanswered. A Jacobs aide sent a 3:48 a.m. email with a chronology.