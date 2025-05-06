Trump Pentagon nominee under scrutiny in hearing for partisan comments

WASHINGTON — A retired U.S. brigadier general who failed to get through the confirmation process in the first Trump administration got renewed scrutiny for his political and anti-Islamic social media posts during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday .
Anthony Tata, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has been nominated to become the defense undersecretary for personnel. His nomination to be defense undersecretary for policy in 2020 was stalled when senators canceled the hearing after a furor over remarks he made about Islam and other inflammatory comments.
Tata was criticized for tweets in 2018 calling Islam the ''most oppressive violent religion I know of,'' and calling former President Barack Obama a ''terrorist leader'' and referring to him as Muslim. The tweets were later taken down.
''I don't appreciate your partisan tweets, your partisan statements," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., during Tuesday's hearing, referring to remarks Tata made on Fox News in 2020. "I don't appreciate that because I'm a Democrat, you say that I would support Hamas or Hezbollah or Iran.''
Tata responded that, ''Those were out of character comments. I regret making those comments. Five years ago, I submitted an apology letter to this committee about those comments. I have 45 years of solutions-oriented leadership."
He said that if confirmed he'd focus on taking care of service members, their families and department civilians.
Tata also would be responsible for implementing and advising on planned cuts of thousands of civilian personnel and the recently ordered elimination of 10% to 20% of the general officer positions across the military.
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., spoke on behalf of Tata at the start of the hearing, acknowledging there would be ''some tough questions about Tony's past comments.'' But he said Tata learns from his mistakes, ''which is a testament of a good leader.''