Trump pardons former NY Rep. Michael Grimm after tax fraud conviction

In a short video posted on Grimm's Facebook in January, the former congressman said, ''little by little, I'm getting better,'' and said he was working on getting more dexterity in his fingers and getting his legs to move. In March, a GoFundMe page that was set up for Grimm posted that he had been able to ''withstand 4 minutes upright assisted on the tilt-table,'' along with a picture of Grimm smiling.