Banks: Trump orders up a crypto reserve. This is OK.

The first half of March found the stock market averages going down, kind of rapidly, before an uncertain bounce. You’ve always been told a diversified portfolio will help you through such troubled times. Is that true — will it? Maybe, maybe not, depends.
Bonds went up, but not as much as stocks went down. Gold outperformed stocks without really going up itself for much of the stretch. But you could’ve done very well for a while if you’d accidentally typed the symbol TLSA when you were trying to buy TSLA.
Cryptocurrency wouldn’t have helped you one bit. It was down like stocks, even though the president signed an executive order declaring that the U.S. will create a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” alongside a separate stockpile of others in the digital-asset family.
But that’s only a month of price action. If you’d bought 10 years ago and held, Bitcoin — the best-known cryptocurrency — would have outperformed most asset classes. It’s just a wee bit volatile, is all.
At this point I must pause and ask, readers: How many of you really know what cryptocurrency is?
Hearing no response within the realm of the typewritten word, I’ll guess that the answer is roughly 37.14% and that it may help if I offer a very simplified explanation: