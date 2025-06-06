Trump once opened the door to the LGBTQ+ community. Now activists say he's their top threat

WASHINGTON — When he first ran for office, Donald Trump appeared to be a new kind of Republican when it came to gay rights.
Years earlier, he overturned the rules of his own Miss Universe pageant to allow a transgender contestant to compete. He said Caitlyn Jenner could use any bathroom at Trump Tower that she wanted. And he was the first president to name an openly gay person to a Cabinet-level position.
But since returning to office this year, Trump has engaged in what activists say is an unprecedented assault on the LGBTQ+ community. The threat from the White House contrasts with World Pride celebrations taking place just blocks away in Washington, including a parade and rally this weekend.
''We are in the darkest period right now since the height of the AIDS crisis,'' said Kevin Jennings, who leads Lambda Legal, a longtime advocacy organization. ''I am deeply concerned that we're going to see it all be taken away in the next four years.''
Trump's defenders insist the president has not acted in a discriminatory way, and they point to public polling that shows widespread support for policies like restrictions on transgender athletes.
''He's working to establish common sense once again,'' said Ed Williams, executive director of the Log Cabin Republicans, which represents LGBT conservatives.
Harrison Fields, the principal deputy press secretary at the White House, said, ''the overall MAGA movement is a big tent welcome for all and home to a large swath of the American people.''
''The president continues to foster a national pride that should be celebrated daily, and he is honored to serve all Americans,'' Fields said.